Woman sexually assaulted in Dundee park

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in the city's Baxter Park.

Officers said the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday and have issued descriptions of two men wanted in connection with the assault.

One was described as being aged between 24 and 28, of slim build, with short brown hair.

The second suspect was described as being about the same age, with ginger hair.

Police said the men were understood to have been in the area in a small black vehicle.