Missing boy found dead in Perthshire river named

Image caption Jacob's body was recovered from the River Ericht

A two-year-old boy found dead in a river after being reported missing in Perthshire has been named by police.

Jacob McIntyre's body was recovered from the River Ericht at Cally Bridge, near Blairgowrie, at about 12:35 on Sunday.

He had been reported missing from a property in the nearby Milton of Drimmie area at 11:15.

A police investigation into the circumstances of his death is continuing.

Police, firefighters, a water rescue unit and air ambulance were involved in the search.

'Tragic incident'

Police Scotland said Jacob's family were "understandably upset at their tragic loss" and did not want to make any further statement at this time.

Det Chf Insp Iain Wales said: "This is a very tragic incident which resulted in a young boy sadly losing his life.

"The events will undoubtedly bring shock and sadness to this small community and further afield.

"We would like to thank our Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues for their courage and assistance in Sunday's difficult conditions.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacob's family at this difficult time."