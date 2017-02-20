Man due in court over Dundee waterfront blaze
- 20 February 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with a fire at a pumping station at Dundee's dock area.
The blaze broke out at King George V Pumping Station on Thursday at the facility operated by Veolia on behalf of Scottish Water.
The blaze affected the external cladding of a storm tank at the site, but did not affect the operation of the pumping station.
No-one was injured in the blaze which was tackled by 18 firefighters.