Missing two-year-old boy found dead in Perthshire river

Image copyright Maigheach-gheal/Geograph Image caption The boy's body was recovered from the water near Bridge of Cally

A two-year-old boy has been found dead in a river after being reported missing in Perthshire.

The boy's body was recovered from the River Ericht at Cally Bridge near Blairgowrie at about 12:35.

He had been reported missing from a property in the nearby Milton of Drimmie area at 11:15.

Police, firefighters, a water rescue unit and air ambulance were involved in the search. No details on the child's identity have been released.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11:15am today, police in Perthshire received a report of a two-year-old boy missing from a property in the Milton of Drimmie area, close to Bridge of Cally, in Perthshire.

"Officers immediately launched a full search of the area, with assistance from the Police Scotland helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

"Around 12:35pm, the child was located in the River Ericht, close to the property. He was removed from the water by Fire personnel and treated by paramedics, who had attended the scene with the air ambulance.

"Tragically, the boy did not survive. His family are being supported by officers at this time."