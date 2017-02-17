Investigation launched into Dundee dock blaze

Image copyright Maddison Productions

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a major fire at a pumping station at the dock area of Dundee.

The blaze broke out at King George V Pumping Station on Thursday at the facility operated by Veolia on behalf of Scottish Water.

The blaze affected the external cladding of a storm tank at the site.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Throughout the incident, the pumping station continued to operate as normal with no impact on local services.

"The fire was not a result of any plant failure and a full police and fire investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze."

The fire started at about 16:50 and was extinguished at 18:20.