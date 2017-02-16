Former Dundee United player on threatening behaviour charge

Image copyright Empics Image caption Garry Kenneth will stand trial in Dundee in March

A former Scotland and Dundee United footballer will stand trial accused of threatening and abusive behaviour following a row with his partner.

Garry Kenneth, who now plays for Lowland League side Selkirk, denies banging on a door at his Dundee home in December.

The 29-year-old was fined £300 after admitting driving away without insurance after the row.

He was released on bail ahead of a trial in March.

Depute fiscal John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: "Given what is alleged in charge one, police were contacted.

"It isn't clear if they searched for him, but they came across him in the vehicle.

"The usual checks were carried out and it emerged there was no insurance."

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said: "He is 29, has two children and normally lives with the complainer.

"He has just started work with an agency for Tokheim in Dundee.

"In terms of the no insurance charge, there had been an argument and he left.

"He previously had a works van which he used, but that was no longer there and he got in the car which wasn't insured."