Boy, 7, mistook drug dealer's ecstasy tablet for sweet

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Dean Shaw was warned he faces a prison sentence

A seven-year-old boy put a drug dealer's misplaced ecstasy pill into his mouth thinking it was a sweet, a court heard.

A handful of 27-year-old Dean Shaw's pills inadvertently ended up in a bag containing an iPad that the child was playing with.

The youngster discovered the Class A drugs and put a pill in his mouth before spitting it out because "it didn't taste nice."

Shaw will be sentenced in March.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the incident could have resulted in "absolutely catastrophic consequences."

Bad taste

The court was told the carrier bag had been at Shaw's Arbroath home and was taken away by a woman and put on her kitchen table.

Her son went to play with the iPad and put one of the yellow, strawberry-shaped tablets into his mouth and then spat it out.

The woman found the pills strewn across the table.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell told the court: "She thought they were sweets and noted there were some left in the shopping bag.

"She asked the child about the sweets and he said they were not sweets as he had put one in his mouth and it didn't taste nice so he spat it out."

The woman contacted Shaw who told her the tablets were ecstasy.

Miss Bell said: "The child was taken to Arbroath minor injuries unit and observed but didn't have any symptoms of ingesting the tablets.

'Catastrophic consequences'

Police raided Shaw's home and found £3,691 in cash, cocaine with a street value of up to £9,600 and 28 ecstasy tablets.

The prosecutor added: "He told police he didn't know how the tablets got in the bag.

"He said the only explanation was that he had a party and when people left someone had put them there because they didn't want to take them in to the street."

Shaw, from Arbroath, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing ecstasy on 15 August last year.

Defence solicitor John Hall said: "He profoundly and profusely apologises for this.

"It is not lost on him that there could have been absolutely catastrophic consequences.

"He is fully aware that the likely outcome of this case will be a period of custody."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence and released Shaw on bail.

She said: "These are very serious matters and custody must be at the forefront of the court's mind."