Man charged over fatal toddler crash
- 15 February 2017
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road collision that killed a two-year-old girl in Coupar Angus last October.
Harlow Edwards died on 13 October after two cars crashed into each other on the A94 Forfar Road in Coupar Angus.
Her six-year-old brother and 17-year-old sister were both seriously injured in the incident.
The man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.