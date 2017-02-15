Shopkeeper threatened with hammer

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are reviewing CCTV from the Campfield Square shopping centre

Police in Broughty Ferry are appealing for information after a masked man threatened a shopkeeper with a hammer.

The incident happened at Premier Stores in Campfield Square, Barnhill, when a man wearing a balaclava entered the shop at about 21:45 on Monday.

Police said the shopkeeper was left shaken but unhurt by the incident and nothing was stolen from the shop.

Officers are in the process of reviewing CCTV from the Camperfield Shipping Centre to trace the attacker.

Det Sgt Mark Lamont said: 'We are keen to speak with a young male in connection with the incident.

"He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, wearing an Adidas zip-up top with hood, grey jeans, and black trainers."