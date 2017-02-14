Former MSP Dennis Canavan confirms death of only daughter

Image copyright Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament Image caption Dennis Canavan announced the news on social media

Politician Dennis Canavan has confirmed the death of his only daughter Ruth, the fourth child he has lost.

The former Labour MP and Independent MSP for Falkirk West announced the news on social media.

He wrote: "My only beloved daughter, Ruth, has passed away. She is now at peace with her dear brothers, Mark, Dennis and Paul. RIP."

It is not known how Mr Canavan's daughter, who was in her late 40s, died.

She had walked the West Highland Way in 2007 in memory of her brothers.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney and co-convener of the Scottish Green Party Patrick Harvie were among those who offered their condolences to Mr Canavan and his family.

Mr Canavan's eldest son Mark died in Australia in March 2007 aged 41 after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease.

His second son Dennis died in December 2006 from a brain tumour aged 35.

Mr Canavan lost his third son Paul to skin cancer aged 16 in 1989.

The 74-year-old politician also has a son, Adam, aged 14.