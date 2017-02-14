Study launched into 'the importance of kissing'

Image copyright SPL

Psychologists have launched a global study to investigate the importance of kissing in relationships.

The research at the University of Abertay in Dundee aims to show how humans express themselves romantically.

Participants will take part in an online questionnaire examining three forms of romantic expression.

They are mouth-to-mouth kissing, when people decide to say "I love you", and the general emotions experienced by those in a committed relationship.

The survey is being led by Christopher Watkins, a psychology lecturer investigating human mate choices and romantic attraction.

Mr Watkins said: "This area of science is still relatively new.

"Anyone 18 years or older can take part in the study, regardless of whether they are currently in a relationship.

"This work will provide insight into factors that are important to well-being in close relationships."