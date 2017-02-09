Public warned not to approach absconder

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have warned the public not to approach a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

James John Boyle failed to return to the open prison near Dundee following a period of home leave

The 24-year-old was reported missing at 15:40 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said it was understood that Boyle travelled to the Clydebank area for the home leave visit and has connections to the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

He was described as being 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and clean shaven with short brown hair.