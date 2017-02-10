T in the Park £50,000 Scottish government grant repaid

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption The festival moved to Strathallan in 2015

T in the Park organisers have paid back £50,000 of a Scottish government grant awarded to help the festival relocate.

DF Concerts repaid the money after confirming in November that the Strathallan Castle event would not take place this year.

It was given a £150,000 grant after the festival was forced to move from Balado in Kinross in 2015.

DF Concerts announced a three-day festival to be held in Glasgow in July in place of T in the Park.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "In line with the grant conditions, DF Concerts have now repaid the Scottish government £50,000 following its decision to not stage the 2017 event."