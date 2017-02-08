Body in bins murderer Steven Jackson to appeal against conviction

Image copyright Paul Reid Image caption Steven Jackson was jailed for a minimum of 26 years

A man jailed for life for murdering and dismembering a mother-of-three has launched a bid to quash his conviction.

Steven Jackson was jailed for a minimum of 26 years for battering and stabbing Kimberley MacKenzie in Montrose before cutting up her body in a bathtub.

The 40-year-old's legal team has now lodged a notice to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The appeal is expected to call before appeal judges in Edinburgh this year.

During sentencing at the High Court in Livingston in January, judge Lady Rae said: "The killing appears to have been a wholly motiveless and brutal murder of a defenceless woman."

A trial heard that Ms MacKenzie, 37, sustained at least 11 blows to the head and was stabbed more than 40 times during the attack in a flat in the Angus town in October 2015.

Jackson disposed of Ms MacKenzie's body parts in bins around Montrose with Michelle Higgins, 29, who was jailed for eight years for attempting to pervert the course of justice.