Tay Cities Deal £1.84bn plan to create 15,000 jobs

Image copyright Dundee City Council Image caption Representatives from all four council areas launched the Tay City Deals submission

A £1.84bn proposal to create up to 15,000 jobs in Tayside and North East Fife has been announced.

The Tay Cities Deal submission document includes more than 50 projects, including a scheme to boost employment through oil and gas decomissioning.

The bid seeks £826m over 10 years from the Scottish and UK governments and their agencies.

The remainder would come from councils, colleges and universities, and the public, private and voluntary sectors.

The Tay Cities Deal submission will be discussed at Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross councils over the coming weeks.

The final document will be submitted to both governments by the end of February.

The leaders of the region's four councils met at the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie for the submission's formal launch.

An advanced plant growth centre and an international barley hub, both of which would involve "significant input" from the institute, are among the deal projects.

Image copyright Dundee City Council Image caption The 96-page document includes 56 proposed projects

Iain Gaul, leader of Angus Council, said: "The Tay Cities region will be successful for everyone who lives here.

"By working together, public and private sector partners can deliver this ambitious, creative and forward thinking programme."

Dundee City Council leader, Ken Guild, said: "Anchored in new and exciting ways of delivering services, we are going to create a region that is inclusive, innovative, international and connected - creating growth that combines increased prosperity with greater equity, the kind that creates opportunities for all."

The proposed Tay Cities Deal proposals include:

Dundeecom - a private/public partnership to create a major centre for oil and gas decommissioning, pulling together the regional assets of Dundee, Montrose and Methil.

a private/public partnership to create a major centre for oil and gas decommissioning, pulling together the regional assets of Dundee, Montrose and Methil. The Comic Centre - the UK's first purpose-built permanent comic-based centre and visitor attraction, substantially based on the DC Thomson brands and archive.

the UK's first purpose-built permanent comic-based centre and visitor attraction, substantially based on the DC Thomson brands and archive. Guardbridge Eden Campus - increased investment at the University of St Andrews' campus to enhance Scotland's position as a leader in sustainable development and biotechnology.

increased investment at the University of St Andrews' campus to enhance Scotland's position as a leader in sustainable development and biotechnology. Cultural projects in Perth - including transforming Pitlochry Festival Theatre into a centre of performance excellence, a £30m capital investment in Perth Museum and Art Gallery and a new cultural attraction at City Hall, and the Perth 2021 UK City of Culture Bid.

David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: "The opportunity to negotiate a tailored deal represents a once in a generation opportunity to deliver on the Tay Cities Regional Economic Strategy and, in turn, to improve economic outcomes for everyone across the whole region."

Ian Miller, Perth and Kinross Council leader, said: "Our submission also has an unprecedented focus on cultural regeneration, supporting Perth's bid to be UK City of Culture 2021 and Dundee's bid for European Capital of Culture 2023."

'Ambitious proposals'

The Scottish government's economy secretary Keith Brown said: "It's fantastic to see the local authorities working collaboratively to bring together this proposal.

"This partnership approach has been clearly demonstrated through the region's asks and proposed innovative projects.

"We will continue to work closely with the councils to understand and help develop their ambitious proposals."

UK minister for Scotland Andrew Dunlop said: "The UK government is committed to delivering a UK Cities Deal for each of Scotland's seven cities.

"We look forward to working with the Tay Cities partners."