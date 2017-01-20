Police cleared over man's fatal fall from window in Dundee

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Steven Smeaton was found dead in the street after falling from a window

The death of a Dundee man who fell from a top-floor flat was not due to the actions of police officers, an inquiry has concluded.

Steven Smeaton died after falling from the window of the property in Forester Street on 7 September 2016.

Mr Smeaton had spoken to officers hours earlier after they were called to the flat after reports of a disturbance.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner's (PIRC) launched an inquiry following the death.

It concluded that Mr Smeaton's death was "not attributable to any act or omission by officers".

The investigation report also determined that there was nothing to suggest to the police, either from Mr Smeaton's behaviour or actions, that he was considering taking his own life.

Police were called to the flat after neighbours reported hearing shouting and a child crying.

The report said: "After entering the property, they spoke to a man and a woman, both of whom were uncooperative and evasive.

"They stated they were not in a relationship and the person responsible for the disturbance had left the premises before the police had arrived.

"The woman also said she was happy for the man to remain in the flat and officers were content that the child, who was in bed, was not distressed and appeared to be safe and well."

After checking with their control room that Mr Smeaton was not wanted for any warrants and satisfied there was no domestic incident to investigate, the police officers left the flat.

The report said: "Hours later, the 33-year-old man was found dead in the street, having fallen or jumped from a window of the building."

The investigation concluded that police officers had responded to the initial call within the required 15 minute timescale.

It said their actions were "appropriate" to gain access to the flat and check on the welfare of the occupants.

Commissioner Kate Frame said: "Having investigated the initial report of a disturbance, the police officers found nothing to indicate the man was considering taking his own life and, from all the available evidence, there is nothing to suggest his death was attributable to an act or omission by the police officers."