Retired couple to run Bo'ness bus route

Image caption Scotland's buses were deregulated by Margaret Thatcher's government in the 1980s

A retired couple from Bo'ness are trying to set up their own bus service so people can travel to and from Edinburgh.

Helen and Rab Jeffrey said cuts to existing bus services had made life difficult for residents in the town, near Falkirk, to travel to work.

Scotland's bus network is mainly run by private companies that do not have to maintain unprofitable services.

The Scottish government said it was spending almost £250m a year on buses.

Scotland's buses were deregulated by the Margaret Thatcher government more than 30 years ago.

The Unite union petitioned the Scottish Parliament on Thursday to reform the way Scotland's bus network is run, saying communities are being let down by privately-operated routes, leading to falling passenger numbers and rising fares.

Mrs Jeffrey said people had used a regular bus service for years which took them 16 miles directly to Edinburgh city centre. But she told BBC Scotland the service now ran only in the mornings and evening.

"For a while I had to stop going to events, to educational stuff to do research and I've even turned down work in Edinburgh," she said.

"I've even thought about thumbing a lift to Edinburgh because there's so many commuters, single-occupancy, that drive past our former bus stop very near us going into Edinburgh."

Image caption Rab and Helen Jeffrey say the current bus service only suits nine-to-five workers

Mr Jeffrey added: "Office workers are catered for, nobody else. Anybody that wants to visit hospital has to take another route.

"Anybody that wants to visit relatives has to take a different route. Anybody that wants to socialise has to take a different route.

"Anybody that wants to go to university, college or any other facility has to take a different route."

Routes in rural areas are particularly vulnerable to cuts as they are more likely to be non-profitable.

Transport firm Prentice Westwood said it used to run subsidised buses between Bo'ness and Edinburgh, until Falkirk Council withdrew their subsidy.

The company told BBC Scotland that the reduced service was now the only cost-effective solution.

George Mair, the director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport which speaks for bus firms across Scotland, said: "Quite often the bus that goes missing can be the bus that is being supported by the local authority.

"The financial challenges that they've got have made that a difficult area for them to continue to support. The industry tries its best and by working in partnership with local authorities we can get the best outcome for everyone."

The Jeffreys now plan to set up a community bus service for Bo'ness and the surrounding area. They will run a 10-week pilot service from Bo'ness to Edinburgh, with one bus in the morning that will return in the afternoon, five days a week.

Mr Jeffrey said: "Hopefully that will give us an opportunity to iron out any deficiencies in our programme and to prepare the way for delivering an expanded service after the trial period has finished.

"I'm sure it'll work because the demand is here and we're going to make it work."