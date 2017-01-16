T in the Park organisers told to pay back £50,000 of government grant

Image caption T in the Park moved to Strathallan Castle in 2015

The organisers of T in the Park will have to pay back a third of a £150,000 Scottish government grant awarded to help the festival relocate.

The event was forced to move from Balado in Kinross to Strathallan Castle in 2015 over concerns about an oil pipeline that ran under the site.

DF Concerts confirmed in November that the festival will not take place this year.

The promoter has now been asked to pay back £50,000 of the grant.

Councillors gave permission for the festival to be held at Strathallan Castle for three years, following a public consultation.

'Clear rationale'

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, who was accused of "cronyism", was called before the Scottish Parliament's education and culture committee in 2015 to give evidence over the grant.

She was cleared in March 2016 by a public spending watchdog of any wrongdoing.

Audit Scotland concluded that there was a "clear rationale for the grant", saying clear conditions had been attached to the money.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We have advised DF Concerts of the repayment that is due and expect repayment to be completed shortly."

DF Concerts declined to comment.