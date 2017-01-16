Pedestrian hit by van dies in hospital

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Sixto Lopez Moreno lived and worked in Dunblane

A 35-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital five days after being hit by a van on the A91 near Stirling.

Sixto Lopez Moreno was struck by a Mercedes Vito near Powis Mains Farm shortly before 06:00 on 9 January.

Mr Moreno, who was born in Spain and lived and worked in Dunblane, died on Saturday.

Police are continuing an investigation into the incident, which forced the closure of the road for more than five hours.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison of Forth Valley's road policing unit said: "Sixto very sadly passed away in the Western General on Saturday 14 January.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are providing support to his family at this difficult time."