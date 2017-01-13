Stalker who threatened to rape police officer sentenced

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Kieran Dorian became obsessed with several women over the course of four years

A stalker who threatened to rape a police officer and bombarded four victims with messages on social media has been given a community sentence.

Kieran Dorian became obsessed with the women, who he knew from his school days in Dundee, over the course of four years.

In a separate incident, he spat blood at the officer's feet after making sexually offensive remarks towards her.

Dorian, 20, was sentenced to three years supervision.

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

A sexual offences prevention order was imposed on him for five years with conditions around his conduct, as well as a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his stalking victims for five years.

Unacceptable conduct

Dorian, of Broughty Ferry, Dundee, admitted four stalking charges committed between October 2011 and May 2015.

He also admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Dorian also admitted making lewd sexual comments to two 13-year-olds in the queue at a McDonald's restaurant in Dundee on 30 July before sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on the same date.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said: "He wants to avoid going to custody and he will have to make any order placed on him work."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Dorian: "This kind of conduct is unacceptable and is firmly within the custodial range of sentences.

"However, in view of all the circumstances and the fact you have already spent some time in custody I can deal with this in a non-custodial way.

"If you breach this order it is very likely you will end up in custody."