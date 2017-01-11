Man who tied up and robbed pensioner jailed

Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard that MacKenzie's victim had a severe lung condition

A man who tied up and robbed up a frail pensioner in his sheltered housing flat has been jailed for ten years.

Scott MacKenzie robbed Brian Reid after sneaking into the 69 year-old's home in Stirling.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Reid had a severe lung condition and needed regular help from carers.

MacKenzie, 29, who has a history of violent offending, was caught after he was found with cigarettes he had stolen from his victim.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to assault and robbery.

Judge Lord Bonomy said the offence was "despicable, cowardly, and frightening".

Punched in face

The court heard that Mr Reid was at home on 9 September last year when he heard the front door open and MacKenzie appeared in his living room.

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said the pensioner thought MacKenzie was there "by mistake".

The court was told that MacKenzie tied Mr Reid's hands together with string and ignored his cries that he was calling the police.

Mr Nicol said: "MacKenzie punched him twice to the face. He then demanded money and 'strong bags to put things in'."

MacKenzie stole £20 in cash and 10 packets of cigarettes.

The pensioner's sister later arrived to find his home had been ransacked.

Video footage at the complex captured MacKenzie, also of Stirling, going into the flat and then leaving.

He told police: "That wasn't a robbery. Why would I rob someone when there's CCTV everywhere?"