Rescue as group stuck near Ben Lomond summit

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The four walkers are thought to be stranded near the summit of Ben Lomond

Rescuers are attempting to reach four hillwalkers stuck near the summit of Ben Lomond.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said the group had been stranded high on the 3,196ft (974 metre) hill by severe weather.

Mountain weather forecasters were predicting winds of up to 80mph with frequent snow showers at summit level in western Scotland for Wednesday.

Police Scotland said they were alerted to the incident just before 15:00.

Members of Lomond Mountain Rescue team have been called out to help the walkers.