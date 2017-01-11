Rescued Shetland pony Nemo reunited with friend

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption Shetland pony Nemo and Irish sport horse Nola will now be kept together

A Shetland pony rescued from a swollen river has been reunited the friend it was trying to follow at the time.

Nemo was caught on a branch and weighed down by its blanket trying to cross the river at the Equine Rescue and Rehoming centre in Aberfoyle.

Owner Kay Paterson tried to help the eight-year-old but was unable to move Nemo until a fire service rescue team arrived at the scene on Monday.

She believes Nemo was trying to follow Nola, an Irish sport horse.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption Nemo was rescued from the swollen river at Aberfoyle

Ms Paterson said: "We started to move a group of horses to another part of the field because the area they were in was really muddy with all the rain.

"I was going to go back for Nemo but it looks like he tried to follow and take a short cut across the river.

"He's usually so sensible, it's the first time anything like this has happened, so we're just so glad he's okay and is doing well."

Ms Paterson said Nemo liked to behave like a bigger horse and has a "little and large relationship" with 12-year-old Nola.

She said: "He's back with his friend now and was around Nola a lot today.

"We're going to keep him in one of the stables and because of his size he can't see over the door, but he knows that Nola is around and we'll keep them together from now on."