Walking stick knife attacker David Cameron jailed

A man who left his victim lying in a pool of blood after stabbing him with a knife hidden inside a walking stick has been jailed for four years.

A court was told that David Cameron slashed Gary Penman on the neck before jabbing the concealed 13-inch blade into his ribs.

Mr Penman called for an ambulance on his mobile phone before collapsing in the street.

Cameron, 38, was found guilty by a jury of assault to danger of life.

Sheriff William Gilchrist imposed an extended sentence of two years following Cameron's release from jail.

'Going for jugular'

A trial heard that Mr Penman, 40, had been sitting outside a flat in Alva, Clackmannanshire on 15 August last year, when Cameron came out shouting that he was "going to get him".

Mr Penman said Cameron attacked him because he wrongly believed property had gone missing from his flat.

He said: "He came bouncing towards me. I remember him saying 'I'm going for your jugular'.

"He went for my neck, and when I raised my right arm to my neck he stuck it right through me."

Neighbours staunched his wounds with towels before paramedics took him to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Mr Penman's gall bladder was perforated during the attack and had to be removed.

Post-traumatic stress

Mr Penman spent nine days in hospital, and has been left with a large operation scar, post traumatic stress disorder, and digestive problems from the loss of his gall bladder.

Sheriff Gilchrist told Cameron: "You have accrued over 100 charges from 59 separate court appearances.

"Most of those are for dishonesty, but your record is peppered with crimes of assault, and you have one conviction for possession of a weapon.

"If you had a more extensive record for violence, I would have remitted you to the High Court for sentence."