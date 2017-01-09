Shetland pony Nemo rescued from river

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption Nemo got into difficulty in a swollen river at Aberfoyle.

Firefighters have rescued a Shetland Pony which was stranded in a swollen river at Aberfoyle.

They were called to the scene near Lochard Road at about 11:00 after the pony, called Nemo, got into difficulty.

Four firefighters used water rescue equipment to move the animal to safety as the owner stood by.

Two fire appliances and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service boat went to the scene, although the boat was not used.

A vet was also called to check Nemo over following the rescue.