Pedestrian seriously injured in A91 collision near Stirling
- 9 January 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision with a van on the A91 near Stirling.
The incident happened near the Manor Powis roundabout shortly before 06:00.
The man was originally taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but has now been transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
The road has been closed between the Manor Powis roundabout and Blairlogie while police carry out an investigation.