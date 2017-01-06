Teenager stopped by fake police officer in Forth Valley

Police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer who stopped a teenage driver on a road in Forth Valley.

The 18-year-old man was driving on the A905 between Grangemouth and Skinflats at Glensburgh when he became aware of a car with a flashing blue light.

He was pulled over and approached by the man, who asked to see his driving licence and discussed his driving.

The incident happened on Thursday, shortly before midnight.

The man was allowed to go on his way after his licence was returned.

Police Scotland said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Warrant card

The suspect was described as a bald white man in his 40s, about 6ft 2in tall, of heavy or muscular build.

He was wearing a black fleece jacket and high-visibility trousers with a reflective stripe and had what appeared to be safety glasses on his head.

He was believed to be driving a dark-coloured hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus with an 07 or 57 registration plate.

Sgt Craig Heron said: "Impersonating a police officer is not only inappropriate, it is also illegal.

"There have been no further incidents of this nature reported to us.

"However, we would advise that if you are stopped by someone claiming to be a Police Scotland officer, request their collar number and ask to see a warrant card.

"All our officers are happy to provide this information to the public and it should be offered readily."