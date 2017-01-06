Masked man threatens newsagent staff with weapon

Image copyright Google

Two women were threatened with a weapon by a masked man during a robbery at a newsagent in Dundee.

The robbery happened at Graham Street News in Graham Street at about 18:10 on Thursday.

The man, who was 5ft 10in and wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and gloves, stole the till after threatening the two staff members.

He is thought to have got into a dark vehicle in Barnes Avenue before it was driven off towards Old Glamis Road.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone who saw the man in the area, or saw him get into the car, to contact them.