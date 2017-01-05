Man injured in school bus collision

A man has been injured following a collision between a school bus and a car on the road between Dollar and Tillicoultry.

The incident, which involved the bus and a red Peugot 207, took place on the A91 at about 08:30.

None of the school children on the bus were injured, but the driver of the car was removed from his vehicle and taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said his injuries were not thought to be serious.