Home raid abduction duo sentenced

A mother who abducted her son's ex-girlfriend after breaking into her house with an accomplice has been given a community sentence.

Roseann Browne and Stacey Duff went to the woman's Dundee home looking for Browne's son.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the victim was bundled into a car after the pair threatened her.

Browne and Duff were each placed on supervision for two years by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

They were also given restriction of liberty orders and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

The court heard previously that the victim had managed to dial 999 as the two women broke into her flat but then her phone was taken from her.

Depute fiscal Saima Rasheed told the court: "Neighbours could see and it was clear she did not want to go with them.

"She was put in the middle seat in the back of the car and all the other seats were occupied by the two accused and two males.

"Police asked for the complainer to get out of the car and when she did, she told them to 'get me away from them'.

"Officers entered the building and could see the mortice lock on the door was damaged and found the mobile phone smashed inside on the floor."

Drink-fuelled

Browne, 41, of Cupar, and Duff, 30, of Kirkcaldy, pleaded guilty to a charge of abduction committed on 29 July last year in Dundee.

Not guilty pleas from two male co-accused were accepted by the Crown.

Defence solicitor Gordon Stewart, for Browne, said: "This incident was brought about by her desire to try and trace her son.

"Drink fuelled the situation."

Dewar Spence, representing Duff, said: "The only link between her and this matter was she recently became friendly with the other accused and there was discussion about her friend's son and she was dragged in to it."

Browne was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on a 19:00 to 07:00 curfew for nine months.

Duff was placed on a curfew for eight months and ordered to complete 190 hours of unpaid work.