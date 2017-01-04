Camperdown Wildlife Centre's new bears make public debut

Image caption One of the bears took an immediate interest in the centre's visitors

Three new European brown bears have been revealed to the public at Dundee's Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Brumm, Maja and Brumma had been kept out of view to allow them to acclimatise since arriving from Kolmården Zoo in Sweden in November.

The 22-month-old siblings join Star, the centre's resident female bear.

Keeper Phil McCarlie-Davis said: "They don't seem fazed by the amount of people who are standing looking at them.

"Two of them seem quite happy to rumble about and play away and then we've got one who's fascinated with the people that are standing looking at her."

Mr McCarlie-Davis said Star's companion died last year, leading to the addition of the new trio.

He said: "In August of last year, we lost Comet our adult male, so that left Star on her own.

"We gave her a little while just to see how she would adjust, but it was felt that she could do with new companions.

"At the moment we have it set up in the den area so that they can see each other without actually getting to each other."

The four bears' interactions will be monitored, with the hope they can all eventually live together.

The keeper said: "At the moment, the young bears are very respectful of Star.

"Star is really keen to get to know them, so we're positive it's going in the right direction."