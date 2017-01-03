Perth Road at Scone closed after 'serious' collision
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A major A-road in Perth and Kinross has been closed in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Police Scotland said the "serious" collision took place at about 12:40 on Tuesday, on the A94 Perth Road at Scone.
Officers advised motorists in the area to "be patient, plan your journey and use alternative routes".
There is no information on the condition of those involved in the collision.