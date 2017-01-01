Pitlochry hotel evacuated in early-morning fire

Image copyright Google Image caption The hotel was hosting a special New Year event

More than 50 firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel in Perthshire.

The Fishers Hotel in Pitlochry was evacuated shortly after 06:00. There are no reports of an injuries.

The hotel on the town's main street has over 130 rooms and can accommodate 180 people.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was "well alight" and about 55 firefighters were using nine fire engines to fight the blaze.

Two hours after the outbreak, a spokesman said: "We received the call at 6.04am and the incident is still ongoing.

"The fire in the roof of the hotel is well alight. An aerial pump has been set up and there are nine pumps in attendance and other specialised appliances."

Hotel management confirmed they had carried out a final sweep of the building and the residents are thought to have been evacuated with no injuries.

Police were called out and closed the main road through the town.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the guests were taken to the Scotland's Hotel as a temporary shelter.