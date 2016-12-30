Bodybuilder's 'chop up' threat to police

Image copyright Central Scotland News

An amateur bodybuilder who told police officers he would "chop up" and "wipe out" their family members has been jailed for six months.

Paul Domanski made the threats at Falkirk Police Station after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Prosecutor Samanatha Brown told a court that Domanski was initially calm when led into the charge bar on Wednesday.

However, the 22-year-old then began to shout aggressively and threaten the police officers.

Domanski told them: "I'll chop up your kids with a machete. I'll wipe out your families.

"When I see you in the street, you're dead. I'll chop up your daughters."

Miss Brown said: "He continued to shout and swear at the officers for several minutes and required to be restrained and removed straight to a cell."

Domanski, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court and admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

Defence agent Abigail McMurtrie said: "He has a lengthy and unenviable record of analogous previous convictions."

She said Domanski wanted to be jailed and would not co-operate with any community-based order.