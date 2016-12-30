Man charged with Montrose pensioner robbery

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged robbery of an 88-year-old woman in Montrose.

Police issued a description of a suspect following the incident in Newhame Road on 17 December.

Officers said the pensioner was left shaken by the incident, but was uninjured.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.