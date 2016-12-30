Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with Montrose pensioner robbery

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged robbery of an 88-year-old woman in Montrose.

Police issued a description of a suspect following the incident in Newhame Road on 17 December.

Officers said the pensioner was left shaken by the incident, but was uninjured.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites