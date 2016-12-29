Man admits armed takeaway raid and abduction

Image copyright Google Image caption A court heard that the shop has remained closed since the robbery

A man carried out an armed raid on a former police officer's takeaway business a week after his release from jail, a court heard.

Nicholas McGurk targeted Alex Wong at his Brodie's fish and chip shop in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, in August.

Mr Wong was tied up while a woman working there was forced to go with McGurk in the shop owner's Mercedes.

She escaped when McGurk, of Govanhill, Glasgow, crashed the car but later fainted due to being so scared.

McGurk, 32, admitted charges of assault, abduction and robbery.

A judge was told that Mr Wong's business remained closed and that the raid had "broken his dream of a peaceful retirement".

Mr Wong, who had served with the police in Hong Kong, ran the takeaway for 14 years.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McGurk entered the shop and pointed a gun at Mr Wong's colleague and demanded money.

When Mr Wong appeared, McGurk pulled out a large knife.

Threatened with knife

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: "He pointed the knife towards Alex Wong's neck and stated: 'If you do anything, I will kill you'."

Mr Wong handed over money before McGurk shoved him into the kitchen and tied him to a sink with a telephone cable.

The robber rummaged through Mr Wong's pockets and stole another £640 and mobile phones.

McGurk then slapped the female worker and squeezed her face while pointing the gun at her.

The court heard he threatened her with the knife when she refused to go in the car with him.

Once inside the vehicle, McGurk said they were going to his house, but he crashed the car into a parked van.

'Not fit to work'

Mr Ronnie said: "The woman and McGurk then returned to the shop, where she collapsed due to being so terrified."

A person heard Mr Wong banging for help and contacted police.

McGurk was later traced and told officers the allegations were lies.

Mr Ronnie said the incident had had "a very big impact" on Mr Wong and his colleague.

He said: "Alex Wong states he has been feeling depressed, mainly due to having to close his business.

"The woman has not been fit to work and he cannot reopen the business without her help."

McGurk will be sentenced in the New Year.