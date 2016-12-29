Pensioners injured in A9 crash near Bannockburn

A man and woman in their 80s have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Bannockburn.

The 87-year-old male driver of a Kia Picanto and his 82-year-old female passenger were involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo.

The incident happened south of Gartclush Farm between Bannockburn and Plean at about 14:30 on Wednesday.

The couple remain in a serious but stable condition in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The two female occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and have since been released from hospital.

The road was closed between Greencornhills Roundabout and the junction with the B9124 at Plean Farm Cottages for about four hours while a police investigation was carried out.