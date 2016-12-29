Ball in water sparks lifeboat search operation
- 29 December 2016
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A floating ball in the River Tay sparked a lifeboat search operation after a member of the public mistook it for a person in the water.
Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were called out to the area around Dundee's Riverside at about 22:30 on Wednesday.
The crews found the ball in the water near to the area where the person was reported being seen.
A Broughty Ferry RNLI spokesman said: "This is what is believed to have caused the confusion.
"The lifeboat crews conducted a search of the area with no one found.
"The lifeboats were then stood down by the coastguard service."