Public warned over jail absconder Allan Strachan

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a man who has absconded from an open prison near Dundee.

Allan Strachan was reported missing at 12:20am on Thursday after breaching the terms of his licence while on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly.

The 34-year-old is thought to have connections in the Springburn and Castlemilk areas of Glasgow.

Strachan is described as bald, stocky, clean shaven and 6ft 3in tall.

Police Scotland said anyone who sees him should not approach him and contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.