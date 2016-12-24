Police probe after body found in drive in Dunblane
- 24 December 2016
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A police investigation has begun after a man's body was found outside a house in Dunblane.
BBC Scotland understands a neighbour discovered the man dead in the driveway of his bungalow at Anchorscross.
Police Scotland said the death of the 67-year-old was being treated as "unexplained".
A spokesperson added: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are at an early stage and ongoing."
The street is currently cordoned off and a forensics tent has been erected in the driveway.