Man accused of abducting woman and throwing snake at her

A 34-year-old man is to stand trial accused of abducting his girlfriend and throwing a snake at her.

Eduards Koleda is alleged to have held the woman against her will at an address in Arbroath in February.

It is alleged he chased and grabbed her before punishing her on the body. He is then alleged to have thrown a snake at her and seized her and held her down.

Mr Koleda denied a charge of abduction and assault to injury on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case until January.