Pensioner killed in Angus road collision
- 22 December 2016
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
An elderly man has died following a road collision in Angus.
Police attended the B966 near Brechin after reports of an incident involving a single car at 11.50.
Fire and rescue crews removed the man from the upturned vehicle following the collision.
The man has not been named, but officers said that his next of kin have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding the incident.