Man to stand trial for double murder in Dundee
- 22 December 2016
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A 37-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering a man and woman at a flat in Dundee.
Krzysztof Gadecki is alleged to have killed Ronnie Kidd, 40, and American national Holly Alexander, 37, in Mr Kidd's Rosefield Street flat between 8 December and 11 December.
Prosecutors allege Mr Gadecki repeatedly struck them both on the body with a knife or similar instrument.
He made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Mr Gadecki, who is a Polish national, was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.