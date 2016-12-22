Man to stand trial for double murder in Dundee

From the section

Image copyright Supplied Image caption The bodies of Ronnie Kidd and Holly Alexander were discovered in Mr Kidd's Dundee flat

A 37-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering a man and woman at a flat in Dundee.

Krzysztof Gadecki is alleged to have killed Ronnie Kidd, 40, and American national Holly Alexander, 37, in Mr Kidd's Rosefield Street flat between 8 December and 11 December.

Prosecutors allege Mr Gadecki repeatedly struck them both on the body with a knife or similar instrument.

He made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Mr Gadecki, who is a Polish national, was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.