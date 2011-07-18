Stirling Council plants edible flowerbeds

Image caption The edible borders will be planted at several locations throughout the city

A local authority is planting up a city's flowerbeds with tomatoes, courgettes and other vegetables.

Eight flowerbeds in Stirling are receiving an edible makeover in a project which it is hoped will inspire residents to grow their own.

Other vegetables being planted in the borders include dwarf French beans, sweetcorn, cabbage and artichokes.

The beds will be created by apprentices on Stirling Council's land services team.

Jim Thomson, portfolio holder for environment and sustainability at the authority, said: "This is a great project which aims to encourage people to be more sustainable whilst enjoying the art of gardening.

"The beauty of edible borders is that it uses something basic like gardening, but by planting vegetables instead of shrubs or flowers, it allows for people to also be self-sufficient by eating their own produce, and we are doing our bit by cutting down on our carbon footprint."

The project is being managed by Low Carbon Stirling - a partnership between Stirling Council and Going Carbon Neutral Stirling.