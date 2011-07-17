Man arrested over two attacks in Kinross

A man has been arrested following two separate attacks in Perthshire in the early hours of Saturday.

The first attack, on a man in his 30s, happened at about 0120 BST in the High Street in Kinross, outside the Sunrise Chinese restaurant.

At about 0300 BST another man was attacked in Chambers Court in the town, receiving serious injuries.

A spokesman for Tayside Police said the arrested man was due to appear in court on Monday.