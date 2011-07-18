Jane Cumming's death in Longforgan 'linked' to crash

Image caption Mrs Cumming was described as a "family-oriented person"

Police have named a mother-of-two who was found dead at her home in Longforgan near Dundee on Friday.

Barbara Jane Cumming, 40, known as Jane, was found by police officers who were carrying out inquiries into another matter at about 1355 BST.

It is understood that earlier in the day her husband Neil had been involved in a crash with a lorry near Dundee.

Detectives are treating her death as suspicious and it is believed they are linking it to the crash.

Mrs Cumming leaves her husband, 45, and children Nicole, 12, and Claire, 11.

A Tayside Police spokesman said the 45-year-old man who was injured in the collision was "of significant interest" to the investigation.

But they said he was unconscious and in a serious condition in hospital so officers had not yet been able to speak to him.

The man was seriously injured when his grey Volkswagen Passat hit the back of a blue Mercedes lorry on the A90 Perth to Dundee Road at about 1100 BST on Friday.



Tayside Police said they were keen to speak to the occupants of a dark blue or black four-wheel drive that passed the scene of the collision.

Officers believe that there was a child in the car who filmed or took photographs of the incident.

Details of Mrs Cumming's car have also been released as police try to build a picture of what happened to her in the hours before her death.

The senior investigating officer, Det Insp Caroline Lindsay, said: "We want to hear from anyone who may have seen her in the home village of Longforgan, or perhaps in nearby Dundee.

''If anyone saw her on foot or travelling by car, we want them to get in touch with us. Jane drove a silver Toyota Yaris, which bears the distinctive private registration number of W2 BJC."

She urged anyone who saw Mrs Cumming or her car on Thursday night or Friday morning to get in touch, saying that information could help "build an accurate picture of the circumstances surrounding her death".

'Best friend'

The officer added: "Our thoughts are with Jane's family at this terrible time and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death."

Police also want to speak to anyone who was in a play park near the family home in Mary Findlay Drive on Friday morning, and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

A family spokesperson said: ''Jane was a wonderful family-oriented person who had all the love in the world for her two girls.

"She was always there for anyone in the family and for her friends whenever she was needed and was a best friend to us all. We all miss her desperately.''

Mrs Cumming was a sales advisor with the TSB in Dundee's Albert Street.

Born in Blairgowrie, she was raised in Burrelton, where she attended the local primary school before going to Blairgowrie High School. She moved to Perth in her early 20s.

The family has lived in Longforgan for the past four years.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday.