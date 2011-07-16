Inquiry into 'suspicious' death of woman in Longforgan

Image caption The woman's body was found in the house in Longforgan

Police are treating the death of a woman in a village near Dundee as suspicious.

The woman's body was found by officers in a house in Mary Findlay Drive, Longforgan, at about 1255 BST on Friday.

A spokesman for Tayside Police said she had not been formally identified.

John Hulbert, the Provost of Perth and Kinross, said: "I was surprised and dismayed to hear about it. It will be a sad blow to the community here."

Mr Hulbert, whose Carse of Gowrie ward covers the village, said the housing scheme was only built about 10 years ago and it was in a low crime area.