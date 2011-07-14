Woman jailed after Forfar robbery confession

A female robber who held up her local shop then confessed to a neighbour minutes later has been jailed for three years and four months.

Louise Temperton took £495 from the Co-op store in Forfar, Angus, in March this year after a staff member feared she had a gun.

The 29 year old was caught after claiming what she had done "would be in the newspapers the next day".

She admitted the assault and robbery at an earlier hearing.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Temperton had gone up to the counter of the shop in Forfar's Dundee Road with a basket of items.

She then told worker Rebecca Sanchez: "Everything in the till, money, all of it."

Miss Sanchez spotted what appeared to be a small black handgun and feared it was going to be fired after hearing a click.

Murder choice

Temperton took cash and other items before running out of the store.

She then met a neighbour and asked for a lift despite being a short distance from her front door.

Temperton said: "I have just robbed the Co-op. It will probably be in the papers tomorrow. I don't know why I done it."

When police arrested her, Temperton told officers that she decided to carry out the raid after choosing it over committing a murder.

The imitation firearm used during the crime was recovered and was found to be only capable of firing blank cartridges.