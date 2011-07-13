Police find £100,000 of cannabis plants near Falkirk
13 July 2011
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court after police found cannabis plants worth more than £100,000 in a house near Falkirk.
Officers found more than 400 plants in the property in Dennyloanhead on Tuesday.
Tong Van Nguyen, of no fixed abode, was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
The teenager was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Nguyen made no plea or declaration at the hearing in Falkirk Sheriff Court.