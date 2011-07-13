Final babies born at Stirling Royal Infirmary

Image caption Liam Hendrie was one of the last babies to be born at the infirmary

The final babies have been born at Stirling Royal Infirmary.

Stirling mothers going into labour will in future deliver at the new 860-bed Forth Valley Royal at Larbert, near Falkirk, which is now fully complete.

The move means that, apart from home births, there will be no more "Sons and Daughters of The Rock" - traditionally the name given to Stirling-born babies.

It marks the end of an era at Stirling Royal Infirmary stretching back more than 80 years.

The last 10 babies born in Stirling's maternity unit were each presented with gifts by NHS Forth Valley staff including a cuddly toy, a certificate and a cotton top with the words "Stirling Royal Infirmary - special delivery".

Gillian Morton, NHS Forth Valley's general manager for women and children's services, said: "There are many happy memories associated with the maternity unit at Stirling Royal Infirmary.

"While this is the end of an era for Stirling, it is the start of a new chapter for the whole of Forth Valley."

Stirling Royal Infirmary, which opened in 1928, has been re-named Stirling Community Hospital following the change, which also sees accident and emergency, intensive care and other acute services transferred to Larbert.